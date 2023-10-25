CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Almost all of West Virginia is at the peak of the best fall colors the state has seen in a decade.

According to the West Virginia Department of Tourism’s weekly fall foliage update, central West Virginia up to the Northern Panhandle are some of the best places to see fall colors this week.

The West Virginia Division of Forestry reports that Ohio, Marshall, Hancock and Brooke counties in the northernmost part of the state “are all currently showing 100% peak color.”

If you’re looking to road trip in the state, you can’t go wrong this week with trips on Route 88 through Oglebay Park, US-19 throughout Summersville and Interstate 79 between Charleston and Morgantown.

It’s also a great foliage week for golfers; WV Tourism says that the courses at Tomlinson Run State Park and Stonewall Resort State Park are super colorful and are great even for just a stroll.

If you’re looking for the best landmarks to visit this week, here are WV Tourism’s recommendations:

Oglebay Falls using the Falls Vista Trail in Wheeling Park

Grand Vue Park

North Bend Rail Trail

Long Point Trail at Summersville Lake

Glade Creek Grist Mill at Babcock State Park

“Unbelievable fall color can now be seen almost anywhere in the Mountain State,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “This season is proving to be one of our best autumns yet and it’s not too late to set out on our 1,500+ miles of hiking trails and iconic country roads for the ultimate leaf-peeping adventure.”

To get the most out of the Mountain State’s fall colors, make sure to take advantage of the free six-month AllTrails+ subscription being offered by WV Tourism.