Peaceful protest held in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A peaceful protest was held today in Beckley.

Many cities across the nation were seen protesting against the wrongful death of George Floyd. Protests around the nation, began after Minneapolis man George Floyd was killed on Monday, May 25 by a police officer.

People lined the streets of Beckley holding signs that said “end police brutality” and shouting “Black Lives Matter.” Community members joined together to voice their thoughts on racial injustice in the country.

The protest was held in uptown Beckley on the corner of Neville Street and Robert C. Byrd Drive.

