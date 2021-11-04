Pedestrian killed by vehicle near Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Third Avenue in Huntington.
Authorities say the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, near Marshall’s campus by the Robert C. Byrd Biotechnology Science Center. Third Ave is shut down between 20th and 18th streets. Drivers should avoid the area.
There are no further details available at this time.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.