Pedestrian killed by vehicle near Marshall University

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Huntington on November 4 (Photo by 13 News reporter Natalie Wadas)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Third Avenue in Huntington.

Authorities say the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, near Marshall’s campus by the Robert C. Byrd Biotechnology Science Center. Third Ave is shut down between 20th and 18th streets. Drivers should avoid the area.

There are no further details available at this time.

