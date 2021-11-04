Pedestrian killed by vehicle near Marshall University

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Huntington Pedestrian Killed November 4, 2021

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Huntington on November 4 (Photo by 13 News reporter Natalie Wadas)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle on Third Avenue in Huntington.

Authorities say the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, near Marshall’s campus by the Robert C. Byrd Biotechnology Science Center. Third Ave is shut down between 20th and 18th streets. Drivers should avoid the area.

There are no further details available at this time.

  • Huntington Pedestrian Killed November 4, 2021
    A pedestrian was struck and killed in Huntington on November 4 (Photo by 13 News reporter Natalie Wadas)
  • A pedestrian was struck and killed in Huntington on November 4 (Photo by 13 News reporter Natalie Wadas)
  • A pedestrian was struck and killed in Huntington on November 4 (Photo by 13 News reporter Natalie Wadas)

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS