Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the 3700 block of Teays Valley Road near Teays Valley Tire Services.

Putnam County dispatchers say the victim was taken to a local hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

The road will be blocked until 4 p.m, according to dispatchers.

Putnam County deputies and the West Virginia State Police are currently investigating the incident.

