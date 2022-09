KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

Kanawha County 911 says that the incident happened in the 200 block of South Pinch Rd. in Pinch at around 2:15 p.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that a 27-year-old man on a bike appeared to have turned in front of a vehicle. He sustained minor injuries, and no charges have been filed against the driver, according to KCSO.