CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A controversial plan to raise healthcare premiums for most public employees in West Virginia has gone through.

On Thursday, the PEIA Finance Board voted to accept the rates approved by the West Virginia Legislature and Governor Justice.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Healthcare premiums will rise 24% on average beginning July 1.

Gov. Justice and many legislators noted that most state employees got a $2,300 pay raise this year.

Critics say the PEIA health insurance premium increase will wipe out most of the pay raises.

A significant number of PEIA retirees also use medicare.