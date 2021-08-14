People protest mandatory vaccinations at State Capitol Building

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More people gathered outside the West Virginia State Capitol Building Saturday protesting mandatory vaccinations by businesses, corporations or schools.

Organizers of the event like Lee Forbes are against a universal mandate on both vaccines and wearing masks. He wants the option to choose whether or not to get vaccinated.

“You can’t force people to take any kind of experimental drug, yet here we are,” Forbes said.

One of the featured speakers was Michael Sisco, a candidate for West Virginia’s First Congressional District. With a rise in Delta Variant cases, he believes vaccines don’t work.

“In the most vaccinated countries in the world, they’re still seeing an increase in the Delta Variant and the Lambda Variant,” he said. “Over 50 percent of the hospitalized are vaccinated.”

Dr. Sherri Young, health director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says with the increasing cases, now is the time for people to get vaccinated and to continue to wear masks.

“Now that we have vaccines we know that masking works, we know that socially distancing works,” Young said. “We’re seeing a huge increase, very rapidly in cases so now is not the time to throw away the mask.”

Forbes says they will continue to protest in front of the Capitol.