People stranded with roads under 10 feet of water in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — In Logan and Mingo county, some roads are 10 feet underwater, making them impossible to get around.

“He had to get a kayak and help him out of the water…that was seven o’clock this morning,” said Travis Parsley.

Route 52 in Mingo County the road is completely underwater and impassable. Residents here say this has been the worst flooding they have seen in some time.

“The deepest part is probably ten feet. It was almost up to the windshield in an 18 wheeler,” said Travis Colangelr.

With impassable roads, people had to find other ways to get around.

“We have to walk the tracks to get to work,” said Colangelr.

“I had to walk around the side of the mountain to come down and borrow the truck off my uncle. Thank god for him or I would be stranded,” said Parsley.

But that was the unfortunate reality for many.

Residents on this stretch of 52 have been trapped here for over a day. Having no way in and no way out.

“Blocked in on both directions on Route 52, my home is. I can’t get out in both directions,” said Howard McDonald.

Houses in this area also saw damage with flooding basements and even a mudslide in one backyard. Though the flooding has leveled down to around five feet at its deepest, Route 52 remains closed.

“Until the water goes down you can’t do anything…there is nothing you can do,” said McDonald.