People tell us why they’re taking more COVID-19 tests

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The spike in COVID-19 cases in the Tri-State region and elsewhere, means more people are coming out for testing. Hundreds lined up outside the Shoenbaum Center on Charleston’s West Side today. Since Wednesday, West Virginia has logged more than 11-hundred new positive cases.

There were 11 more deaths overnight, bringing the total to 623. And the state has more than 11-thousand active cases.

“The big spike in numbers is just crazy. I’m from, originally Jackson County and just overnight it’s a huge surge. I guess they’re red right now. And I have some family that lives there,” said Sarah McMillan, who was taking a COVID-19 test.

One of the main reasons for testing we heard, is that people are afraid of making others ill.

“I’m scared to get it for the health reasons of my stepmother, where like I said, she started the chemo and she has no immune system. So really everything I’m doing is precautionary for her,” said Hunter Thomas, who was asking a COVID-19 test.

“The only thing that really concerns me is just infecting someone you know and love, you know what I mean?” said Jeff Huhra, who was getting a Covid-19 test.

This test site was part of Operation Drumstick, a saturation testing week to get people checked out before the holiday.

Reporter Q: Are you going to have Thanksgiving? What’s happening there?

“Very small group, intimate family that I live with. You know, no traveling, no anything out of the ordinary,” said Lionel Chinnerly, who was also getting his COVID-19 test.

Statewide, more than 12-thousand tests were conducted, just on Tuesday.

“Health officials are pushing for more mass testing, saying it’s free, painless – although it can be uncomfortable. But it can also ease your mind if you test negative, and get you medical help if you’re positive,” Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.