CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — People are waiting up to an hour to get heavily discounted gas at Sheetz on the Fourth of July.

Sheetz is offering all gas – besides diesel – at $1.776 on the Fourth of July for the year the Declaration of Independence was signed.

According to a Sheetz representative, drivers in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia are seeing discounted gas prices at the convenience store. These six states’ average gas price is $3.39, according to AAA.

So with gas prices at Sheetz being cut almost in half, people said they are ready to wait for a chance to fill up for cheap.

“My neighbor next door said she filled her car up and gas can for $23, so that was a good deal. Do you know how much her car usually takes? She has an SUV so she probably takes $50 to $60,” Dana Harper said.

When asked how long they waited in line, Donna and Jacob Barlese said, “About a half hour. It’s just a good thing that he brought something to do while we were sitting here.”

According to the Department of Energy, the last time gas was anywhere close to $1.77 was in 2004, when the cost was around $1.88.