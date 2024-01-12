CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re looking for a place to unplug, West Virginia is one of the best places on the East Coast. Almost all major cellphone providers’ coverage maps have at least one big hole in West Virginia, which is perfect if you’re looking for a place to truly unplug.

Here are a few off-the-grid places in West Virginia that have no mobile broadband, based on the Federal Communications Commission National Broadband Map, and no cell phone service from major providers but still offer incredible adventure opportunities.

Green Bank

If you truly want to be uncontactable, what better place than the National Radio Quiet Zone (NRQZ)? The NRQZ is an approximately 13,000 square mile area in Virginia and West Virginia that was created in the 1950s to prevent interference at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Green Bank and the radio receiving facilities for the United States Navy in Sugar Grove, according to the Green Bank Observatory (GBO). It accounts for the large hole in cell phone coverage in West Virginia’s mountains.

Additionally, within 10 miles of the Green Bank Telescope, all electronic equipment that could cause interference is prohibited, and on observatory ground, restrictions are even steeper.

No one who lives in the town of Green Bank has a cellphone or Wi-Fi, and even certain power microwaves are off-limits in the town.

Although there are no hotels in the immediate area, there are a few rental options through Airbnb and Vrbo, and the Boyer Station Campground is only a few minutes’ drive away. While in the area, consider taking a tour of the GBO, which are offered Thursdays through Mondays at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., or doing a self-guided walking tour anytime before dark.

Cass

Just a short trip from Green Bank is Cass, West Virginia, an old logging town turned West Virginia State Park. Cass is best known for its scenic train rides that follow the forgotten rails of West Virginia’s previous industries.

West Virginia, Cass, historic Cass Scenic Railroad

Although there is no cellphone service by any major provider, there is more to do in Cass than Green Bank. Take a scenic train ride to even more off-the-grid places like Durbin and Bald Knob, visit the Cass Historical Theater and Historical Museum, eat at Shays Restaurant and Soda Fountain, or stay in one of the original Cass Company Houses.

For a whole other adventure, drive 20 minutes to Snowshoe, home of one of West Virginia’s biggest ski resorts. You still might not have cell service, but you will definitely be more likely to have Wi-Fi.

Cranberry Wildlife Management Area

Cranberry Glades Botanical Area. Credit: West Virginia Department of Tourism

The Monongahela National Forest is one of the best places to step away from technology. And some of the state’s best and most unique areas of wilderness are in the Mon Forest. The Cranberry Wildlife Management Area (WMA) includes the Cranberry Glades—the largest bog in West Virginia and one of the only places in West Virginia that has naturally growing carnivorous plants.

In the WMA, you can stay at the Cranberry Campground or Big Rock Campground, which are both primitive, but keep in mind that because of how remote the area is, driving from the botanic area to the campgrounds can take more than an hour.

Dolly Sods Wilderness

Also in the Monongahela National Forest, the Dolly Sods Wilderness is at up to 4,700 feet of elevation, allowing plants normally found in southern Canada to grow there. A trail map of Dolly Sods is available here. Primitive camping is allowed in the wilderness, although there are some rules to help conserve the area.

The forest recommends following these steps to make sure that you are prepared for camping in remote areas of the forest:

Pack a first-aid kit

Know basic first aid

Bring emergency supplies

Check the weather before you go

Survey your surroundings

Be aware of the outdoors by always attending fires, properly disposing of trash, etc.

Also keep in mind that Forest Roads 19 and 75, which are the main access roads to Dolly Sods, are closed from January to April, and some other forest roads are not plowed during the winter.

Seneca State Forest

Seneca State Forest is West Virginia’s oldest and largest state forest, according to West Virginia State Parks. The once fully timbered 12,884-acre forest has been conserved for the past 100 years. Now, the forest has boating, hiking, biking and camping. In fact, Seneca State Forest was home to West Virginia’s first campground in 1928, according to West Virginia State Parks.

Thorny Mountain Fire Tower in the Seneca State Forest

The most unique draw to the forest is the Thorny Mountain Fire, which was in 1924 but was converted into an overnight rental about 10 years ago. It is one of the only fire towers that you can rent to stay in overnight, although the Monongahela National Forest is in the process of converting the Red Oak Fire Tower near the Cranberry Wildlife Management Area.

Lost River State Park

If you’re looking for plenty of lodging options on your unplugged West Virginia getaway, Lost River State Park is a great option. There are camping options, several types or cabins or you can stay in one of the park’s unique Tentrr campsites, which are each located at a unique setting about an hour’s hike away from parking.

Also on the 3,934-acre park are options for biking, hunting, geocaching, hiking and other outdoor adventures. Consider spending some time at Cranny Crow overlook on top of Big Ridge Mountain, the view the park is known for.