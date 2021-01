CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Dispatchers say, officers responded to a call of shots fired along the 1200 block of 25th Street, just before 8 p.m. Friday.

We’re told one person was sent to a local hospital. It’s unclear what their condition is at this time.

There is no word on if anyone is in custody at this time. Huntington Police are handling the investigation.

