Pharmacist sentenced in $2 million fraud scheme

BECKLEY, WV (WOWK) – A Raleigh County pharmacist was sentenced to over a decade in federal prison for her role in a $2 million fraud.

According to Lisa Johnston, acting United States attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, Natalie P. Cochran, 40, of Daniels, knowingly defrauded and took money and property from individuals, a financial institution and several other companies from approximately June 2017 through at least Aug. 22, 2019.

She convinced them to invest in Technology Management Solutions and Tactical Solutions Group, of which she was owner, and in phony government contracts by making false misrepresentations about her and her companies’ experience and success as government contractors.

According to court document, Cochran convinced at least 11 people to invest approximately $2.5 million in alleged government contracts through personal checks, cashier’s checks and wire transfers. She also convinced an investor to send $511,920 through a wire transfer from North Carolina.

Instead of investing the money she received from victims, court documents show she used the funds for personal purposes unrelated to the investments.

“Cochran admitted to using investor funds to make numerous purchases over $10,000, including withdrawing more than $37,500 to purchase a 1965 Shelby Cobra,” Johnston said in a press release. “She also admitted to knowing that at least one of her investors suffered a financial hardship as a result of her scheme.”

Cochran pled guilty to wire fraud and money laundering charges on Sept. 21. She was sentenced Thursday to 135 months in federal prison and was ordered to pay over $2.5 million in restitution to the victims. She will also serve a term of three years of supervised release.

According to her plea agreement, she also agreed to forfeit her interest in the assets she got through her fraudulent activities, including two pieces of real property, a 1965 Shelby Cobra, multiple vehicles, jewelry and nearly $45,000 seized from her business’ bank account.