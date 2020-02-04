Physician admits to illegally prescribing pain pills in West Virginia

FILE – This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, file photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. Newly released federal data shows how drugmakers and distributors increased shipments of opioid painkillers across the U.S. as the nation’s addiction crisis accelerated from 2006 to 2012. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) – A physician had admitted to illegally prescribing pain pills in southern West Virginia.

Dr. William Earley pleaded guilty to distributing oxycodone without a legitimate medical purpose. Federal prosecutors say Earley worked at a Charleston pain clinic but had no formal training for treating chronic pain. Earley admitted prescribing oxycodone to a patient who had reported his medication stolen.

Prosecutors say Earley did not conduct a physical examination and did not address the patient’s failed drug tests or the possibility of addiction or diversion. Earley faces up to 10 years in federal prison. His sentencing is set for May 11.

