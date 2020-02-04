BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) – A physician had admitted to illegally prescribing pain pills in southern West Virginia.
Dr. William Earley pleaded guilty to distributing oxycodone without a legitimate medical purpose. Federal prosecutors say Earley worked at a Charleston pain clinic but had no formal training for treating chronic pain. Earley admitted prescribing oxycodone to a patient who had reported his medication stolen.
Prosecutors say Earley did not conduct a physical examination and did not address the patient’s failed drug tests or the possibility of addiction or diversion. Earley faces up to 10 years in federal prison. His sentencing is set for May 11.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Dying Arts: The ongoing threat and fight to keep the arts alive
- Father opens up about missing daughter and ex-wife
- Results from Iowa Caucuses still unknown after technology problems
- KSP sells ‘Trooper Teddies’ ahead of Valentine’s Day
- Grants available for road projects in Kentucky using rubber-modified asphalt
- Two charged in connection to child forced to eat dog feces, drink urine
- Missing Davis Creek man found safe
- Physician admits to illegally prescribing pain pills in West Virginia
- New, deadly drug called “gray death” found in Louisiana; officials say just touching it could kill you
- Cursive lessons to start grade later in WV schools