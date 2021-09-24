Plaintiffs added to West Virginia suit over denied transgender care

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Two plaintiffs have been added to a federal lawsuit alleging West Virginia’s Medicaid and state employee health plans unlawfully denied coverage for gender-confirming care for transgender residents.

LGBTQ interest group Lambda Legal announced the additions to a 2020 lawsuit Thursday. It accuses the state of violating the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid law by not covering treatments for gender dysphoria. The lawsuit says two transgender women were denied coverage for gender-confirming care.

One of the women is enrolled in a Medicaid plan and the other is enrolled in a Public Employees Insurance Agency health plan offered by the state.