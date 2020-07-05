Plans for Atlantic Coast Pipeline project scrapped

FILE – This Feb. 8, 2018, file photo shows signs that mark the route of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline in Deerfield, Va. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to wade into a long-running battle between developers of the 605-mile natural gas pipeline and environmental groups who oppose the pipeline crossing the storied Appalachian Trail. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The Atlantic Coast Pipeline project has been canceled, according to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV). The senator says the announcement was made today, Sunday, July 5, 2020.

Manchin, a Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, says the project would have created construction and manufacturing jobs in the Mountain State.

“I’m disappointed to learn plans to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeline have been canceled. The Atlantic Coast Pipeline project took meaningful steps to ensure the pipeline was safely constructed and the Appalachian Trail and surrounding areas were protected. The pipeline would have created good-paying construction and manufacturing jobs for hard-working West Virginians, reinvested in our energy markets increasing our domestic energy supply, and strengthened national security with reliable energy to key military installations. Today’s announcement is yet another reminder of why it is critically important we work together to find a responsible balance between the environment and economy. We must take steps to modernize our nation’s energy policy by passing the bipartisan American Energy Innovation Act.” U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)

There is no word yet on why the project was canceled. The decision comes just weeks after an 18-state coalition convinced the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a lower court ruling that had blocked construction.

The pipeline would have transported natural gas through Harrison, Lewis, Upshur, Randolph and Pocahontas counties en route to Virginia and North Carolina.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said he was disappointed in Dominion Energy and Duke Energy’s decision to cancel the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

“I’m deeply disappointed about this decision to cancel construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline — a project which would have provided more than 1,000 West Virginian families with good-paying jobs. My office will look even more closely at this matter and will keep up our all-in fight for West Virginia jobs. We should and must not quit fights like these. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey

Stopping Atlantic Coast Pipeline’s construction cost the West Virginia at least 1,500 well-paying jobs and lost revenue from income and property taxes, according to the attorney general’s office. The jobs in question paid laborers between $25 to $40 per hour plus per diem.

Morrisey says the lower court’s original ruling would have sealed off more than 11,000 miles of federal trails from development and potentially disrupted the national power grid because of the possible effect it could have had on infrastructure investment.

