Plea agreement hearing set for WV woman charged in Capitol riot

West Virginia

by: John Raby, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – A plea agreement hearing is set next month for a West Virginia woman accused of taking a “Members Only” sign near the Senate chambers during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Court documents show the hearing for Gracyn Dawn Courtright is scheduled for July 20 in federal court in Washington, D.C.

Courtright remains free on a personal recognizance bond. The charges against Courtright are theft of government property under $1,000 and four counts involving her conduct in a Capitol and restricted building.

An FBI affidavit says at the time of her arrest, the Hurricane resident was a senior at the University of Kentucky.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS