Pleas for more Covid-19 help from Congress; more parks to re-open

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For weeks Governor Jim Justice has been asking Congress to allow states to use federal aid, to offset budget deficits. But, the Treasury Department keeps saying no. Wednesday night U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito introduced a bill that would change the rules, and allow states to bail themselves out with money from the federal “Cares Act.”

“To be able to use that tranche of money that’s already come to the state, the 1-point-25 billion. And I want the Governor to have this flexibility to use that 1-point-25 billion to replenish the lost tax revenues throughout the government, whether it’s state, local or city,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Senator Joe Manchin is backing a different bill, that would also give governors that authority. Meanwhile, another sign that the crisis may be easing, Kanawha County and others are planning to re-open parks – some this weekend – but with common sense restrictions.

“We don’t have 100 policemen to follow everybody around. The public’s got it. West Virginians have this. I trust my fellow citizens, to do the right thing. We will be reopening our parks,” said Commissioner Kent Carper, President, Kanawha County Commission.

Things such as group sports and swimming will still be banned, but people can go for walks and hikes, with masks and proper social distancing.

“The state is also discussing re-opening its parks as are many cities and counties. As always the best advice is to contact your local park authority about facilities in your community,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.