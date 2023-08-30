CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With the Pleasants Power Station in Pleasants County restarting its operations Wednesday morning, Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announced that the California-based company that bought it plans to move from coal to hydrogen.

Omnis Fuel Technologies bought the moth-balled plant and will eventually move it from coal to hydrogen. Right now, there are 150 jobs, with hopes of 600 total. State union leaders hope many of those jobs will go to organized labor.

“The Pleasants Power Plant, a power plant, a coal-fired power plant, is taking new life. And it’s taking new life right in front of our eyes,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R) West Virginia.

“Bring ’em on. I have complete and total confidence that our workforce can meet the needs of tomorrow’s jobs. Both in the construction phase of it and then also in long-term employment,” said Josh Sword, President of the West Virginia AFL-CIO.

Omnis Fuel Technologies estimates it will invest $800 million in the Pleasants Power Plant.

It plans to build a graphite manufacturing plant, that will complement the power station’s conversion to hydrogen.

Omnis Fuel Technologies took control of the Pleasants Power Station on Aug. 1. The previous owner had planned to tear down the entire structure and use the property for a different use. That’s when Omnis struck a deal to buy and save the plant.