CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia leaders are giving their blessings to a new venture for the embattled Pleasants Power Station. And it could mean a new source of energy. This project has officials again praising a potential new source of green energy.

This week the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, known as FERC, gave its approval for Omnis Fuel Technologies, to buy the Pleasants Power Station. The California-based company plans convert the power plant from coal-fired, to hydrogen. Omnis will also have a plant next store that produces graphite and hydrogen is one of the byproducts of making graphite.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

State leaders say they are excited because it keeps the Pleasants facility from shutting down and prevents the loss of more than 150 jobs.

“It’s a big employer in the area. This will hopefully, as time comes along, replace that employment base or keep that employment base, and hopefully grow it,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

“I know this Omnis Group has worked really, really hard. I give them all the credit in the world and I’m very, very excited about what they are doing,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Omnis Fuel Technologies is a sister-company of Omnis Building Technologies. The building division broke ground on a $40 million facility in Bluefield last year that builds energy-efficient housing. Omnis also has operations in Wyoming County.

A sale price for the Pleasants Power Station was not disclosed. The new owners have changed the name to Quantum Pleasants and hope to be running the facility on Aug. 1.