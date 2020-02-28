Poca man pleads guilty in $4 million warranty fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, WV – A Poca man pleaded guilty to mail fraud for his role in a scheme to defraud Toyota of more than $4 million.

Stanley Clark, 67, faces up to 20 years of incarceration when he is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28. He will also be required to pay restitution to Toyota.

United States Attorney Mike Stuart said Clark was involved with maintaining the warranty scheme for two years.

“Thanks to the outstanding work of a number of law enforcement agencies, the scheme was thwarted and Clark is facing significant time in prison for his crime,” he said. “Great work by the entire team to expose a costly fraud to a great company and consumers.”

Clark was employed as a transfer agent for a company contracted by Toyota to administer an extended warranty extension program. In this program, Toyota had offered to repurchase certain trucks for 150% of its value as long as the vehicles were owned by individual Toyota customers.

Clark admitted to authorities he was a participant in a fraudulent scheme involving Big Blue Motor Sales, a Kentucky used car dealership. Participants would buy trucks at wholesale prices at auction and fraudulently title the trucks in the name of Kentucky and West Virginia residents. They would then induced the car company to repurchase the trucks at 150% of value.

Clark admitted the execution of the scheme relied on him to coordinate fraudulent truck repurchase meetings, work with a notary to forge the false owners’ signatures on truck repurchase documentation and mail the fraudulent repurchase documentation that induced Toyota to repurchase the trucks, according to information provided by Stuart.

Clark received a cash payment from Big Blue Motor Sales for every fraudulent transaction. The scheme participants ran 350 trucks through the scheme between 2013 and 2015, causing approximately $4.3 million in losses to Toyota.

The United States Postal Inspection Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the West Virginia State Police, and the West Virginia Office of the Insurance Commissioner conducted the investigation.

Former Assistant United States Attorney Stefan Hasselblad and Assistant United States Attorneys Andrew J. Tessman and Steven I. Loew are handling the prosecution.

