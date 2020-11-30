Point Pleasant DMV closed, Kanawha City DMV by appointment only due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha City Department of Motor Vehicles Regional Office will operate through appointment only while the Point Pleasant DMV Regional Office will be closed until further notice.

Officials with the Kanawha City DMV and the Point Pleasant DMV say the cause for the change in office operation is due to COVID-19 exposures to employees, resulting in a reduced staff.

Walk-in service that requires immediate assistance is encouraged to do their transactions via the online service portal or at a kiosk located outside the Kanawha City Regional Office.

Customers with a dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals, and returned plates may utilize the dropbox outside both the Kanawha City and Point Pleasent DMV Regional Office.

If transactions can not be done online or at a kiosk, customers are encouraged to visit either the Winfield, Flatwoods, Spencer, Huntington, or Parkersburg regional offices.

Any customers with dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals, and returned plates may use the dropbox outside the Point Pleasant DMV Regional Office.