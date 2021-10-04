Point Pleasant man sentenced to 10 years for child sex trafficking charge

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted sex trafficking of a minor, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Court documents say Dale Randall McCarthy, Jr., 51, of Point Pleasant, pleaded guilty to the offense in May 2021.

According to the plea agreement and court documents, McCarthy admitted that on Aug. 8, 2020, he agreed with a man he met online to pay $100 to have sex with a 14-year-old girl whom the other man would bring to the location. The two men met at a motel in Dunbar and paid the man $40 upfront for sex with the girl, with the remainder to be paid after the sexual activity.

McCarthy was placed under arrest after the money was exchanged.

He also admitted to using Craigslist to communicate with minors about meeting for sexual activity. According to documents, McCarthy admitted to requesting and receiving a sexually explicit image of a person who claimed to be a minor.

When McCarthy is released from prison, he will be placed on federal supervised release for 10 years and must register as a sex offender.