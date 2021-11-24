Police chase reaches speeds over 100mph in Kanawha County

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle which then led to a chase in the Campbell’s Creek area around 12:22am.

As the chase moved on to I-64 West, speeds of over 100 mile per hour were reached as the suspect vehicle attempted to flee the deputies and other responding police agencies.

As the chase transitioned to 119 south, the suspect vehicle finally stopped near the Lincoln/Boone county line.

There is no initial reason for the fleeing but police are investigating and searching the suspect vehicle.

More details to come as information is released.