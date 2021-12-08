Police: Former Wheeling police officer arrested for allegedly raping 9-year-old girl

Wheeling, WV (WTRF) – A former Wheeling Police officer was arrested after West Virginia State Police say he allegedly admitted to raping a 9-year-old girl.

Jonathan Q Wiles is currently being charged with sexual abuse by a guardian, sexual assault in the first degree, and sexual abuse in the first degree.

Magistrate court documents also allege the complainant told police that they confronted Wiles and he allegedly admitted that the rape happened and that he was ‘in a dark place at the time, and said he would get help and that he was sick.’

Police say after they spoke to the complainant Wiles sent them a text which states:

“I know you don’t want to hear from me and you can ignore this text if you want. I just want to say that I know what I did was extremely wrong and I can’t do anything to change what happened. I am extremely sorry for what I did. I deserve anything that I get. I’m not going to do anything to harm myself. I still love you and the kids more than anything in this entire world. I know that time will never heal the damage that I did but I hope you all can return to a normal life at some point. I am a terrible person and will forever think of myself as one regardless of the good I do in my lifetime. I just hope at some point in this life I can try and make things right. I love you guys and miss you all so much already. I won’t message you again unless you initiate the conversation. I’m sorry (Name removed)”

Police say the girl was interviewed at Harmony House where she stated Wiles touched her in “the private area” three times and possibly more than five.

During an interview with police, police say Wiles admitted to touching the girl’s private areal three times. Police say Wiles also told them he “is a monster and knows what he did was wrong.”

Wheeling Police said that Wiles resigned on Monday, and they were made aware of the case the same day by state police. Wiles joined Wheeling PD on September 29, 2018.

The Wheeling Police Department was made aware of serious allegations involving one of its officers by the West Virginia State Police this past weekend. That officer is no longer employed by the department as of Monday morning. I am fully aware of the seriousness of these charges, and although shocked, I am grateful that there was a rapid resolution with the safety of a child in mind. Out of respect for the criminal investigation, we cannot offer further comment. Chief Shawn Schwertfeger

Wiles is currently in the Northern Regional Jail on a 90,000 cash bond, according to court documents.