Police identify Raleigh County shooting victim as high school student

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 5/3/2021 10:34 a.m. UPDATE: The name of the victim killed in a Raleigh County shooting last night has been released.

Beckley Police identified the victim as 18-year-old Dwayne Richardson Jr.

Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said Richardson Jr. was a Woodrow Wilson High School student who also played for the Flying Eagles basketball team. The tragedy came four days before Woodrow Wilson plays Morgantown in the WVSSAC State Boy’s Basketball Tournament.

Investigators said there are no arrests made, but there is a person of interest. Further details are not available.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 5/3/2021 6:30 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: One man is dead after a shooting in Beckley Sunday night, according to investigators.

Beckley Police received reports of a shooting Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 9:24 p.m. It happened on the 500 block of Terrill Street. According to police, a vehicle taking the victim, an 18-year-old man, to the hospital was found shortly afterward on Fayette Street near Truman Street.

The victim, who had a single gunshot wound, was then taken by EMS to Raleigh General Hospital and later to a Charleston-area hospital. Investigators confirmed he died from his injuries.

Police said no arrests are made at this time, but there is a person of interest.

Further information, including the names of the victim and person of interest, are not being released at this time.