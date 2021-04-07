Countdown to Tax Day
Police investigate death of South Central Regional Jail inmate

West Virginia

by: Bailey Brautigan

Photo Courtesy: Haley Kosik/WOWK Staff

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to a state spokesperson, an inmate was has died at South Central Regional Jail in Charleston.

Inmate James Miller was found unresponsive in his bunk around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, and staff provided medical assistance and called EMS. He was pronounced dead at 6:00 a.m.

In keeping with Department of Corrections policy, the West Virginia State Police was called in, and Miller’s death remains under investigation. His cause of death is not known at this time, but he was known to be alive within about an hour before the staff found him unresponsive.

