Update: One dead, three injured in shooting

UPDATE: 8/27/21 at 11:00 p.m. – One person has died and three others are injured after a shooting in our region.

The shooting was reported at the corner of Davis Street and Oney Avenue around 8:30 p.m.

According to dispatchers, multiple calls of shootings in the area came and they are all believed to be connected.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Police are investigating a double shooting Friday night in our region.

According to dispatchers, the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Davis Street and Oney Avenue in Huntington.

Two people have been injured in the shooting. The status of their injuries are unknown at this time.

There is also no word on a suspect at this time.

Huntington Police is investigating the shooting.