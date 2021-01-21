Police investigate Huntington arson

A surveillance still shot connected to an alleged Dec. 23 arson at a Sheetz in Huntington (Photo Courtesy: Huntington Police Department)

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Police in Huntington are investigating an alleged arson.

The Huntington Police Department Police say the fire happened Dec. 23, 2020, around 11:55 p.m. at the Sheetz on 432 18th West Street. Police shared the above image from a surveillance camera that evening from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 304-690-6336 anonymous tipline at 304-696-4444.