Police investigate Huntington shooting

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say one person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Huntington.

According to dispatch, the shooting happened around p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, July 22 in the 900 block of West 9th Street near Monroe Avenue.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating. No further information has been released at this time.

