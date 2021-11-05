Update: One person dies in Huntington shooting

UPDATE: Our crew on the scene reports that one person has died as a result of tonight’s shooting.

🚨#Breakingnews 🚨: Were here on scene of a shooting that happened along 19th Street in Huntington, WV after 10 pm.



One person has been shot and the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

— Lane Ball (@LaneBallWOWKTV) November 6, 2021

No other details have been released at this time.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Dispatchers say police are on the scene of a shooting in Huntington.

The shooting was reported on the 1000 block of 19th Street just after 10 p.m.

Dispatchers say one person has been shot. There is no word on the victim’s injuries at this time.

Huntington Police, Huntington Fire and EMS are responding to the scene.