Police investigate Kanawha County homicide

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A homicide investigation is underway after a suspected juvenile girl at the Charleston Area Medical Center was pronounced dead Sunday.



Officers say multiple people of interest have been detained and are searching through the woods for the suspect.

Both Kanawha County Sheriff and West Virginia State Police are on scene and investigating

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.