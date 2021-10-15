Police investigate overnight shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Huntington Police, a man was shot in Huntington at around 1:30 a.m.
Officers responded to Cabell-Huntington Hospital after a call regarding a shooting victim. The man had non-life-threatening wounds and was not cooperative with the officers.
Police do not know where the shooting took place at this time.
Huntington Police detectives are investigating this incident.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.