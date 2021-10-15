All Roads Lead To Halloween 2021
October 31 2021 12:00 am

Police investigate overnight shooting in Huntington

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Huntington Police, a man was shot in Huntington at around 1:30 a.m.

Officers responded to Cabell-Huntington Hospital after a call regarding a shooting victim. The man had non-life-threatening wounds and was not cooperative with the officers.

Police do not know where the shooting took place at this time.

Huntington Police detectives are investigating this incident.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS