Police investigate suspicious death, need help identifying body

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police in Kenova are investigating a suspicious death.

According to police, around 10 a.m. Thursday, police responded to the 2000 block of Walnut Street after a person called saying they entered a woman’s apartment and found her dead.

The person said he was a former friend and when he found the front door slightly open, he entered.

The body of the woman was discovered in a bedroom and police determined the discovery as suspicious.

The man that discovered the body was arrested for two separate charges in Cabell County.

Police are working to identify the woman to notify her family.

She is in her early 40s, is 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds with red hair and green eyes.

Police believe she had been dead for about 2 weeks when she was discovered.

The Kenova Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact their dispatch center at

304-453-5555.