Police: Man charged after shooting at car with toddler inside
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say a West Virginia man has been charged after he fired a gun at a car containing a 3-year-old girl.
WBOY-TV reported Wednesday that police say 30-year-old Phillip Pulliam II shot a car with three people inside because someone in the vehicle had broken up a domestic violence situation he was involved with.
One bullet from the handgun hit the car. It doesn't appear that anyone inside the vehicle was hurt.
He has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm, brandishing a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Pulliam has been jailed and his bail has been set at $175,000. It's unclear if he has hired an attorney.
