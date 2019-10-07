Police: Man high on meth disturbs church service

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Police say a man is facing numerous charges for disturbing a Sunday service and damaging a bathroom at a church in West Virginia.

Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019, an off-duty Princeton Police officer noticed a man running in traffic and attempting to wave down cars. After entering Rogers Street Community Church, the man, identified as Damon Reed, reportedly locked himself in the church’s restroom, tore off the sink, and reportedly screamed demons were trying to beat him. The officer called for backup after telling the congregation to stay seated.

In addition to extensive water damage, officers also estimated $3,000 worth of damages to tiles, pipes, sinks, and walls.

Police were able to remove Reed from the restroom and arrest him. Those attending services were told it was safe to leave the church.

When at the police department, officers said Reed allegedly turned aggressive, making animal-like growls and tried to bite emergency personnel.

Reed was taken to Princeton Community Hospital where he was sedated after attempting to bite nursing staff.

Officers found a small bag on Reed with a crystal like substance that resembled meth.

Reed is facing numerous charges, including the felony of Destruction of Property, Disturbance of Religious Service, Obstruction of Emergency Personnel, and Simple Possession. He will be arraigned at the Mercer County Courthouse after he is released from the hospital.

