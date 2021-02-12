SILVER ALERT: Police need your help finding missing man

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police need your help finding a missing man in our region.

Huntington Police are searching for Michael Cole, 53, of Huntington.

Cole was last seen leaving St. Mary’s Medical Center early Friday morning.

He is described as a while man with a buzzed haircut and was last seen wearing a green jacket and tan pants.

Police say he does suffer from mental health issues.

Please call 9-1-1 if you know where he may be.

