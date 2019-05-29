Police officer arrested, charged with battery

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley Police officer is on unpaid administrative leave following an alleged attack on a woman.

Court documents state Zachary Bailey, of Lynco, Wyoming County, was arrested Tuesday, May 23. Raleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the parking lot of a sports bar at 1 a.m. for a reported assault in progress.

A victim told officers Bailey assaulted her, ripped her shirt and threw her to the ground. Bailey told investigators he got into an argument with the woman when he pushed her to the ground.

Bailey is facing a misdemeanor charge of Battery. The criminal case is still under investigation by the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson with the Beckley Police Department confirmed Bailey is an officer at the department. The matter is also being investigated by the department’s Professional Standards Unit. Bailey was initially placed on paid administrative leave, that has since been changed to unpaid leave.