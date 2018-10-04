Police: Overnight Charleston Shooting Connected to Deadly Weekend Shooting Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Charleston Police are investigating an overnight shooting that could be connected to another shooting last weekend.

It happened on Thompson Street between Jackson Street and Lewis Street.

Police say seven shots were fired at a home. A family was inside at the time but nobody was injured in the shooting. Police believe the suspect was on foot, no arrests have been made.

Investigators tell us the home belongs to a family member of a suspect in a deadly shooting from Sunday outside The Dome Bar and Grill in Kanawha City. At this point they believe this shooting may have been retaliatory.

Timothy Dewayne Rush, 29, was shot multiple times and died from his injuries early Sunday morning.

CPD is still looking for the suspect, Joseph Gilbert Lucas, 32, who is wanted for first degree murder. Lucas' last known address is in Cross Lanes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or about the shooting is asked to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-8111.