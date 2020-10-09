Police searching for Georgia man considered ‘armed and dangerous’ in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous that was last seen in Kanawha County.

According to Charleston Police, at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, members of the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Belle.

The driver, Eric James Nelson, 32, of Georgia, fled in the vehicle but then crashed.

Nelson took off on foot into a wooded area. Multiple law enforcement officers searched for him in the woods but never found him.

Nelson is wanted on federal charges and is considered armed and dangerous. He was last seen in the Georges Creek area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

