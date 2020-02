KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The agenda was full at Thursday night's Kanawha County Commission meeting, but the most mentioned topic of the night was not on the agenda.

SJR9 and SB837 would eliminate the state's business inventory and equipment tax. The senate bill would replace the money currently raised by the state business inventory and equipment tax with increases in the state sales tax as well as increases in taxes on tobacco and vaping products.