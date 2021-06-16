UPDATE: Missing Kanawha County woman has been found

UPDATE: According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Ms. Page has been safely located. The Sheriff’s Office says she was hospitalized and unable to identify herself yesterday, but she has since been identified.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—On Tuesday evening, 50-year-old Mary Elizabeth Page was reported missing to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. Mary is said to not have her phone or vehicle with her.

She was last in contact with family around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

She is 5’9″ tall, weighs 210 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Mary’s whereabouts since yesterday morning should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, through Facebook messenger, or anonymously through their website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.