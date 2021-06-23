Police search pond for missing infant

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are searching a pond in the ongoing investigation into a missing 3-month-old girl
According to Huntington City Official Bryan Chambers, Huntington Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are searching a pond in Carter County, Kentucky. The pond is on land owned by Shannon Overstreet, the father of Angel Nichole Overstreet.
Chambers says no one has been eliminated as a suspect regarding the disappearance of Angel.
