Police search pond for missing infant

West Virginia

by: Kimberely Blackburn

Posted: / Updated:

3-month-old Angel Nichole Overstreet Courtesy: Huntington PD

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are searching a pond in the ongoing investigation into a missing 3-month-old girl

According to Huntington City Official Bryan Chambers, Huntington Police and multiple other law enforcement agencies are searching a pond in Carter County, Kentucky. The pond is on land owned by Shannon Overstreet, the father of Angel Nichole Overstreet.

Chambers says no one has been eliminated as a suspect regarding the disappearance of Angel.

