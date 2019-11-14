Police searching for missing Berkley County man

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Martinsburg Police Department is searching for a missing man from Berkley County.
Gregory Allen Painter Jr. was last seen November 10, 2019, around 8 a.m. He was driving a red 2017 Ford Fiesta with WV license plate number: 5PK278.
Painter was wearing a brown Columbia jacket, gray sweatpants with pockets, a Cleveland Indians hat and Nike shoes. Reports say that before his phone either died or was shut off, it had pinged in Baltimore, Maryland.
Painter has a scar over his right eyebrow and a large bump on the back of his head. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts, please call the Martinsburg Police Department at 304-264-2100.
