Police searching for two escaped Parkersburg Correctional Center inmates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WOWK) – Police in Parkersburg, West Virginia are looking for two inmates who escaped while out on passes from the Parkersburg Correctional Center in separate instances yesterday.

According to the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Jeremy Dean Johnson escaped while out on a pass from the correctional center yesterday around 3:10 p.m. Johnson is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, 5’4″, weighing 120 pounds. The WVDCR says he has a tattoo of a mortal combat dragon on his left forearm and a tattoo of a “web-star” on the top of his right hand.

In a separate incident, Alfred Williams escaped while out of the corrections center on a pass in Vienna, West Virginia around 7 p.m. The WVDCR says Williams is a black male with black hair and brown eyes, 5’8″, weighing 250 pounds.

Both men removed their electronic monitoring devices after their escapes.

