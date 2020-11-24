Police seek help identifying Cabela’s theft suspect

The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help identifiying a person of interest in a reported theft. Nov. 24, 2020 (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a reported theft.

Police say the person is a suspect in the theft of two crossbows reportedly stolen from Cabela’s in the Southridge area of Charleston. After allegedly stealing the crossbows, the person fled the area in a red Ford Ranger driven by a second suspect, according to the CPD.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480, and will be able to remain anonymous.