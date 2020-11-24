Police seek help identifying Cabela’s theft suspect

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a reported theft.
Police say the person is a suspect in the theft of two crossbows reportedly stolen from Cabela’s in the Southridge area of Charleston. After allegedly stealing the crossbows, the person fled the area in a red Ford Ranger driven by a second suspect, according to the CPD.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480, and will be able to remain anonymous.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.