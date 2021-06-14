Police seek information in Huntington assault on juvenile

According to the HPD, patrol officers at St. Mary’s Medical Center were told a family member had brought a 17-year-old male to the emergency room amd were told the victim had “just been beaten by several male suspects” near a parking lot at 10th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard by a restaurant. June 13, 2021.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation into an alleged assault that happened early Sunday, June 13.

According to the HPD, patrol officers at St. Mary’s Medical Center around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for unrelated reasons were told a 17-year-old male had been brought to the emergency room by a family member. Police say they were told the victim had “just been beaten by several male suspects” near a parking lot at 10th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard by a restaurant.

Police say the victim has serious injuries, but further information into those injuries is not being released because he is a juvenile.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or their anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.