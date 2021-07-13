Police share vehicle of interest photo in assault on juvenile investigation

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is continuing its investigation into an assault on a juvenile last month and, with new security footage, is asking for the public’s help to identify potential witnesses or suspects in the case.

Around 2:15 a.m. June 13, HPD patrol officers who were at St. Mary’s Medical Center for unrelated reasons were told a 17-year-old male who had allegedly “just been beaten by several male suspects” had been brought to the emergency room by a family member. The assault happened near a parking lot at 10th Street and Veterans Memorial Boulevard by a restaurant.

The HPD says security footage shows a newer, black Dodge Charger with dark rims and they believe the occupants may have been suspects, witnesses or both. They say they also believe “several other people” may have witnessed the attack and are asking for those people to come forward with any information they may have in the case.

Police ask anyone who may have any knowledge of this incident to contact the Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or call HPD’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

