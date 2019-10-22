Police: Unarmed man in monkey mask robs West Virginia bank

Breaking News
BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are searching for a man they said robbed a bank while wearing a monkey mask.

Beckley police Lt. David Allard tells The Register-Herald that the man was unarmed when he entered the City National Bank in a hoodie and mask early Monday. Allard says the man handed a note detailing his demands to a clerk, who complied and provided the man with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He says witnesses reported seeing the robber flee the scene on a bicycle that was later found abandoned. The mask and pieces of the robber’s clothing also were found discarded. Police dogs began assisting in the search by Monday afternoon.

