Police: Vehicle of interest in murder of KJ Taylor found

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department says the vehicle of interest in the homicide of 18-year-old Kelvin “KJ” Taylor has been located.

Police say the gray, two-tone early 2000s model Ford F-150 was found in Kanawha County. CPD is not releasing any further information at this time and extends its thanks to the community for the numerous tips that led to finding the vehicle.

Courtesy: Charleston Police Department

On Friday, April 9, the CPD issued a notice asking for the community’s help investigating the Capitol High School student’s murder. Taylor was shot and killed on the corner of Glenwood Avenue and Central Avenue on Charleston’s West Side on Wednesday, April 7 around 8:10 p.m.

Police said the vehicle of interest was seen on video in the area of Patrick Street Bridge to Hunt Avenue and Central Avenue to 1st Avenue between 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the CPD Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480.